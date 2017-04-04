Perry agency expands with addition of agents

by Clarke Davis

Angie Gantz of A G Insurance is announcing the addition of three new agents at the Perry office.

The licensed agents have been associated with Tozier Parkway Housh Jones, an Overland Park agency, now closed with the retirement of its owners.

Gantz herself was once affiliated with this agency prior to opening her own agency in Perry in January 2008.

Clint Tatum, of the Grantville area, Bob Kerr, Lawrence, and Steve Myers, Leawood, are now A G Insurance agents.

Rita Cunningham, Lawrence, has been added to the staff to handle the additional clerical work.

The agency insures autos, home, farm, and commercial.

“Our new agents have specialized mostly in farms and large commercial agricultural businesses,” Gantz said.

Gantz (nee Trude) is a Perry native and graduate of Perry-Lecompton High School. Her husband, Mark, is a farmer and they have three daughters, Emma Jenks, Morgan Gantz, and Ella Gantz.

Morgan is a sophomore at Cloud County Community College and is headed for Kansas State University this fall. Ella is a sixth-grader.