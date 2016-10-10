Bobcat’s spotted in Ozawkie

by Bridget Weishaar

Although the location of their restaurant could easily be passed by without notice, Bobcat’s Bar and Grill co-operators Eddie Miller and Randal Long have high hopes that their unique food and drink flavors will help draw a crowd through the doors located at 9392 K92 Highway in Ozawkie.

The building now known as Bobcat’s, once housed a boat showroom and needed a lot of improvements before the dream of a restaurant could become a reality. After all new electrical, an added bathroom, eco-friendly lighting, and bar area, the duo opened their doors for drink sales only on July 4. After some additional improvements and the addition of a full commercial kitchen, food was added to the menu and serving started Sept. 5.

Bobcat’s is open seven days a week at 11 a.m. and features traditional grill items such as appetizers, salads, burgers and chicken. In addition, it also showcases specialty entrees as well as daily and weekly specials. Miller stated the popular thus far has been Monday night steak night. Each week a 12 oz. KC strip is featured, but toppings and marinades differ from week to week. Tuesday night has been saved for Mexican entrees and Thursday for pasta. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are regular menu items with specials listed on the Facebook page of what is to come. Bobcat’s items are prepared fresh daily and purchased within Kansas when available.

The business houses a fully stocked bar, as well as beer and several different flavors of wine. Miller is soon hoping to add Wine Date Wednesday to the menu, where the entree for the evening will be featured around a certain flavor of wine.

Currently being able to seat around 50, the duo is still in the process of remodeling and adding additional seating. Miller’s long-term goal is to eventually expand enough for pool tables, a stage and a dance floor. “Our goal right now is just to provide good consistent food with a fun atmosphere and for people not to have to drive to Lawrence or Topeka.”

Growing up in Illinois, Miller himself is no stranger to Jefferson County or the restaurant scene as he had once leased the Grainery at Apple Valley Falls for two years. A change of pace and a recent move have led him back to the area and into Bobcat’s. Long grew up in neighboring Douglas County but enjoys the slower pace of life Jefferson County has to offer. He is employed full time on the second shift at Goodyear in Topeka, but devotes as much time to Bobcat’s as his job will allow.

Hours of operation and daily specials for Bobcat’s can be found by calling 785-338-6884 or visiting them on the web at www.bobcatsbarandgrill.com or www.facebook.com/bobcatsbarandgrill.

