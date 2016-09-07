New owner for Meriden body shop

by Clarke Davis

Charlie Scheidegger is the new owner of the body shop in Meriden and, one could say, he’s back where he started.

He purchased Fender Menders from Mark Searles July 15 and the shop will now be known as Scheidegger Collison Services.

Scheidegger, 45, has been employed by a north Topeka body shop for 26 years, but he had worked for Searles on a part-time basis in Meriden while attending high school and vocational-technical school.

The new owner is a graduate of Holton High School as well as the former Kaw Area Voc-Tech School.

He said the shop will undergo a few changes and he will be upgrading the equipment. A new paint system has been installed. He currently has one employee.

Auto-body work has been a fast changing business, he said, as the metals and plastics used today are all different. “One has to keep up with training. You want the customer to go down the road and be safe,” he said.

Scheidegger is married and has two stepchildren. He and his wife, Michelle, reside in rural Mayetta.

