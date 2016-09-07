McLouth USD 342 welcomes 3 new teachers to the mix

by Rick Nichols

Administrators in McLouth USD 342 needed to fill only three positions going into the 2016-2017 school year and were able to do just that by hiring veteran educators Troy Hoffman and Amanda Dickey along with a relative newcomer to the teaching profession, Rachel Schreck.

Roughly a week or so before the current term started, the paper sent a questionnaire to Hoffman, Dickey and Schreck in order to obtain some information about them for the purpose of ultimately producing a story. What follows, then, is the information they collectively provided.

Amanda Dickey, a native of Lincoln, Neb., is the Spanish instructor at McLouth High School.

Beginning with the 2008-2009 school year and continuing through the 2015-2016 term, Dickey was a Spanish teacher in the Omaha, Neb., area.

A Cornhusker on the college level, Dickey attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, walking away with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education in 2008. Three years later, she earned a Master of Arts degree in Language Teaching at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Dickey and her husband, Matt, are the parents of two children. Their daughter, Holly, is 5 and their son, Owen, is 1.

When her obligations in the classroom are behind her, Dickey likes to have fun with her family, travel and snap photographs.

Offered the chance to provide one to three words that suitably describe her, Dickey came back with “passionate about communication.”

When Dickey was asked to supply her favorite quote or words to live by, she chose something Albert Einstein once said and that was this: “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.”

Troy Hoffman is the mathematics instructor at McLouth High School and will be assisting Superintendent Steve Lilly in coaching the boys’ basketball team this winter.

Hoffman has been an educator since the fall of 1990, when he became the physical education teacher for the Elk Valley school system based in Longton. He also served as the head coach of the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams at Elk Valley High School.

Hoffman left Longton after the 1991-1992 school year to become a math teacher at Oxford High School. He spent two years in Oxford, coaching the boys’ basketball team while he was there, then moved on to Winfield.

At Winfield High School, Hoffman taught math during the 1994-1995 and 1995-1996 terms and coached the girls’ basketball team on the side.

From the fall of 1996 through the spring of 2009, Hoffman could be found at Meade High School, where he was a math teacher and the head coach of the boys’ basketball team.

Before coming to McLouth, Hoffman was on the faculty of Doniphan West High School in Highland for seven years. He taught math and P.E. there and worked with at-risk students as well. He also served as the head coach of the girls’ basketball team.

Hoffman is a graduate of both Southwestern College in Winfield and Arkansas State University. At Southwestern, he earned a Bachelor of Art degree in Physical Education and a Bachelor of Art degree in Mathematics. He is the recipient of a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State.

Hoffman and his wife of 31 years, Paula, are the parents of a daughter, Hannah. Mrs. Hoffman teaches at Atchison Elementary School, Hannah at Atchison County Community High School. Her subject is math.

When he doesn’t have to be in the classroom, Hoffman enjoys “all things basketball” and “junking.”

Hoffman thinks the two words that most accurately describe him are “enthusiastic” and “positive.”

Given the opportunity to supply his favorite quote or words to live by, the basketball coach in Hoffman came up with the following: “The will to prepare to win is more important than the will to win.”

Rachel Schreck is the art instructor for the McLouth school system, and while this is officially her first year as a public schoolteacher, she is no stranger to the field of education. During 2012 and 2013, she did her student teaching in Warrensburg, Mo., then worked as a substitute teacher there from time to time. In 2014, last year and earlier this year, she taught art classes at Spencer Museum of Art on the campus of the University of Kansas. Her students were of all ages.

A native of Maryville, Mo., Schreck went to the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg after graduating from high school. She holds two degrees from UCM, a Bachelor of Fine Art degree in Studio Painting and a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Art Education. She received those degrees in 2012.

This past spring, Schreck earned a Master of Arts degree in Visual Art Education from KU.

Schreck is married to Andy Schreck.

In her free time, Schreck likes to create mixed media works of art using watercolors and paper, work in her garden, watch movies and play with her two dogs, Otto and Murray.

Given the chance to come up with one to three words that provide a good description of her, Schreck went with “passionate,” “balanced” and “resourceful.”

Schreck said she lives by Max Ehrmann’s poem “Desiderata.”

