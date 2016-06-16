Alliance honors three for making a difference

by Rick Nichols

A Boy Scout leader, a woman with a heart for others and a woman with a love for history were recognized for their work in the community at large during a luncheon last Thursday afternoon at the Jefferson County Health Department’s office in Oskaloosa.

For each of the three, recognition came in the form of a Spirit of Humanitarianism Award handed out by the Jefferson County Alliance of Service Councils Inc. One of these attractive plaques went to Daniel Chase, the Boy Scout leader, another to Mary Smith, who has a heart for both the needy and the abused, and the third to Margaret Dick, president of the Jefferson County Historical Society.

Dick was unable to attend the luncheon, so in the photograph accompanying this story, Jerry White, a member of the Alliance, is pictured holding the plaque he would have given her had she been present.

Beth Brown, R.N., administrator of the Health Department and a member of the Alliance, too, told those assembled in the office’s meeting room that the organization looks for four qualities in anyone or any entity being considered for a Spirit Award, altruism, philanthropy, charity and humanitarianism. She then read the nomination forms submitted by Marijo Wendling, Jamie Love and Abby Swoyer.

Wendling had this to say about Chase in nominating him for the award:

“Daniel Chase is a dedicated leader and role model in the local community for youth. He has worked with youth of all ages through Scouts. Since the seven years that I have known him, he has been strongly involved first as a Cub Scout den leader and then as a pack leader and now as a Boy Scout troop leader in Meriden. He has given his time freely for these youth. He has positively influenced them as individuals to help them grow and mature. He has given them the chance to form friendships with others. He has assisted with their mastery of life skills such as camping, cooking, fishing, hiking and First Aid.

“He helps the youth to have chances to learn what they are interested in by providing speakers at meetings or transportation to events such as camp and merit badge opportunities. These merit badge opportunities can build into future career options for the youth. He teaches leadership skills to the youth by giving them responsibilities at meeting and camping events. He shows patience by coaching the young leaders as needed. The youth are in control of the meetings and make decisions for the Boy Scout troop.

“He gives the youth opportunities to help others with cleanup activities which have benefited the local community, including the camping areas and hiking trails around Perry Lake and the Meriden United Methodist Church.”

Here is what Love had to say about Smith in nominating her for the award:

“Mary Smith grew up and attended school in Oskaloosa. She feels it is very important to give back to her community and would be the first person to say she shouldn’t be recognized for doing so. Mary started in high school by being part of the backpack program, sending weekend backpacks home with students who might otherwise go hungry. Mary helps with Harvesters’ monthly food distribution in Oskaloosa and Lakeside Village, often in very inclement weather (cold, snow, rain). She also gathers canned goods to give to a shelter and serves on the Jefferson County Outreach Committee for The Willow Domestic Violence Center. She distributes fliers and information about domestic violence and lets people know that help is available in Jefferson County. She does this while going to college and working.

“I believe Mary possesses all of the attributes you list for a candidate for the Spirit Award. She cares for people, all people, and wants to continue helping people in her professional life.”

Finally, these are Swoyer’s thoughts about Dick in nominating her for the award:

“Margaret Dick is the president of the Jefferson County Historical Society. She is very dedicated to creating a history for everyone in this county. She has worked hard for years to get historical information documented on national and state registries. She has worked hard to provide the communities with historical events and fun events for those of all ages at the Old Jefferson Town. Her heart is in Jefferson County and by being on the historical society you can truly see that this is a passion of hers. You will always see her in the county parades with her horses, too!”

The Alliance has been giving the Spirit Award to adults, youth and groups or businesses deemed worthy of receiving it for more than 10 years now, Brown told the paper last week.

A large plaque bearing the names of many of the award recipients hangs on the wall outside the county commissioners’ meeting room at the courthouse.

